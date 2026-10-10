Riverside County Seeks Public Input on Potential Sheriff’s Department Oversight

Riverside County supervisors are asking residents to weigh in on possible new oversight of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

An ad hoc committee will hold three public listening sessions to gather feedback on ways to strengthen transparency, accountability and public trust, including the possibility of establishing an independent oversight authority.

The first session is scheduled for October 13 in Riverside, followed by an in-person meeting in Palm Desert on October 22. An online listening session is planned for October 26.

The committee will use public input to help evaluate potential oversight options before presenting its findings to the full Board of Supervisors by the end of January.

The listening sessions will give residents an opportunity to share their concerns and recommendations as county officials consider potential changes to sheriff’s department oversight.