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Tropical Storm Rachel Could Bring More Than an Inch of Rain to Coachella Valley by Sunday
PALM SPRINGS, Calif. — Tropical Storm Rachel is expected to move through eastern Riverside County Sunday morning, bringing widespread rainfall, potentially gusty winds and possible flooding concerns across the Coachella Valley.
During a weather update with NBC Palm Springs, the forecast called for Rachel to maintain tropical storm status as it moves through the region. The system is expected to move quickly, with winds shifting direction as it approaches and passes through the area.
Winds are forecast to initially come from the southeast before shifting to a northeasterly flow. Onshore winds could become gusty later Sunday morning and into the afternoon.
Heaviest Rain Expected Overnight Through Sunday Morning
The heaviest rainfall is expected between midnight and noon Sunday, with some areas of the Coachella Valley potentially receiving more than an inch of rain.
That amount of rainfall could create flooding concerns, particularly in areas prone to water accumulation. Residents should remain alert for flood watches and warnings and monitor changing weather conditions.
Rainfall is expected to begin tapering off Sunday afternoon, although areas on the southeastern end of the valley, including Indio, could continue to see showers. Indio may receive up to a quarter-inch of additional rain during that period, according to the forecast.
Showers Expected to Taper Off by Sunday Evening
By Sunday evening, most of the rainfall is expected to come to an end. A few isolated showers could linger into Monday, but significant additional rainfall is not expected across much of the valley.
Cooler temperatures are forecast to arrive Tuesday, bringing a change from the recent weather conditions.
Because the storm's timing and rainfall totals can change, residents are encouraged to stay updated on the latest forecast and any weather alerts issued for their area.
NBC Palm Springs will continue providing weather updates as Tropical Storm Rachel moves through Southern California.
By: NBC Palm Springs
October 10, 2026
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