Local & Community
Valley Braces For Effects of Tropical Storm Rachel
An NBC Palm Springs Tropical Update Saturday Afternoon:
Tropical Storm Rachel is over the Northeast Pacific and is moving to the Northeast toward Southern California.
The latest National Hurricane Center projections have Rachel making landfall near Ensenada, Mexico tonight.
The center of Rachel is expected to be over Eastern Riverside County -- East of the Coachella Valley -- around 7a on Sunday.
The strongest winds will initially be out of the Southeast early Sunday morning, then from the Northeast late Sunday morning.
Next -- with the combination of a weakening Rachel along with an approaching cold front -- we'll see significant precipitation over the Southwest and Southern California on Sunday.
There will be scattered showers Saturday evening followed by much heavier totals on Sunday with the bulk of rain falling between midnight and noon.
As of this posting, the Coachella Valley could accumulate up to an-inch of rain throughout the day on Sunday. Flood-prone areas around the Valley should be prepared.
Because of expected steady rain in addition to mountain runoff, a Flood Watch has been posted for a large area of Southern California -- including the Coachella Valley -- from Saturday evening through Sunday night.
Next -- because of a passing frontal boundary -- there will be scattered SoCal precipitation on Monday, but only hit-and-miss light showers for the Coachella Valley. A few leftover light showers are a possibility over the Southland on Tuesday, but nothing for the Valley.
Also -- as this frontal boundary clears SoCal-- cooler weather will filter into the Southwest with Valley highs in the 70s on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.
Meteorologist Jerry Steffen is actively monitoring conditions and the forecast. He will bring you the latest on NBC Palm Springs' social channel, online, and at 8pm & 11pm on TV.
By: NBC Palm Springs
October 10, 2026
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