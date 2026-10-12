91-Year-Old Hiker Completes Appalachian Trail for Second Time, Reclaims Age Record

At 91 years old, Dale “Greybeard” Sanders has completed the Appalachian Trail for a second time, reclaiming his record as the oldest person to hike the entire trail in one year.

The nearly 2,200-mile route crosses 14 states along the East Coast, ending in Maine. For Sanders, the accomplishment is the latest in a series of endurance challenges he has taken on since retiring in 2002.

“I don't feel old. I don't consider myself old,” Sanders said.

Known as Greybeard since 2011, Sanders previously set a record at age 80 as the oldest person to paddle the Mississippi River. He repeated the feat at age 87.

In 2017, at age 82, Sanders became the oldest person to hike the Appalachian Trail in one year. Four years later, his friend, known as Nimblewill Nomad, took the record at age 83.

Now, Sanders has reclaimed the title after spending 358 days on the trail. His journey included 71 falls and a serious scare when his arm went numb before he reached Maine's 100-Mile Wilderness.

Doctors in Maine advised him to stop hiking and return home to Tennessee. After consulting his own physician, Sanders said he was cleared to return to the trail.

With just seven days to spare, Sanders completed the journey, describing the achievement as difficult to fully comprehend.

“I just could not wrap my arms around the fact that I had finished,” he said. “It took a while to do that.”

Along the way, Sanders became a familiar and celebrated presence among fellow hikers. He frequently encountered people who recognized him and wanted to share a moment with the record-setting adventurer.

Sanders credits his approach to life to what he calls his “three plus one” formula for happiness: maintaining a strong spiritual life, staying active outdoors as much as possible, and controlling what he puts into his body.

At 91, his latest Appalachian Trail accomplishment offers a remarkable example of endurance, determination and a commitment to staying active.