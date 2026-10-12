Bicyclist Critically Hurt in Sunday Night Crash in North Palm Springs

A bicyclist is in critical condition after being hit by a car at a busy north Palm Springs intersection Sunday night.

It happened around 9:40 p.m. at North Sunrise Way and East Vista Chino, according to the Palm Springs Police Department. Investigators say that the bicyclist was riding north along the west side of Sunrise Way and tried to cross Vista Chino when a car heading west hit them.

The bicyclist was rushed to Desert Regional Medical Center with serious injuries and remained in critical condition as of Monday morning. Police did not release the bicyclist’s identity.

The driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating with police. Investigators say they don’t believe alcohol or drugs played a role in the crash.

The department’s Traffic Unit is leading the investigation, which is still ongoing. Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Palm Springs Police at (760) 323-8116.



