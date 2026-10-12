Desert Water Agency Flushes New Water Mains Along Palm Springs Streets

Residents in Palm Springs may notice water flowing down the street as the Desert Water Agency flushes newly installed water mains as part of a pipeline replacement project.

The flushing process helps disinfect the pipes before they are placed into service. The work is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m.

Water will flow east along Vista Chino from Via Merleste to Avenida Caballeros. Crews will also direct water east along Via Escuela from Bernie Drive to Avenida Caballeros, then south toward Vista Chino.

Desert Water Agency crews will use sandbags to guide the water into storm drains. Officials say traffic is expected to continue moving smoothly during the work.

Residents can find more information about the pipeline replacement project at DWA.org/pipelines.