Desert Water Agency flushing new water mains in Palm Springs Monday

Palm Springs drivers may see water running along a few streets Monday morning, as the Desert Water Agency flushes newly installed water mains in the area. The work is part of a pipeline replacement project, and DWA says flushing the pipes disinfects them before they go into use.

Starting at 8 a.m., water will flow east on E. Vista Chino from N. Via Miraleste to N. Avenida Caballeros. Water will also flow east on E. Via Escuela from N. Berne Drive to N. Avenida Caballeros, then turn south toward E. Vista Chino.

Crews will use sandbags to guide the water into the city’s storm drain system, and signs will be posted along the major roads. DWA says traffic should still be able to pass through during the flushing, though the agency has not said how long the work will last.

More details on the project are available on DWA’s pipelines page.



