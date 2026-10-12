Head Trip Festival Resumes in Indio After Lightning Forces Evacuation

The Head Trip Music Festival returned to the Empire Polo Club in Indio on Sunday, one day after lightning and severe weather forced organizers to evacuate attendees and cancel the remainder of Saturday night's performances.

The evacuation unfolded around 9 p.m. Saturday. Organizers urged festivalgoers to leave safely or seek shelter inside their vehicles as storms moved through the area.

Less than 30 minutes later, officials confirmed the festival would not resume that night because of continued lightning in the area.

Despite the weather disruption, attendees returned Sunday in rainy and muddy conditions, determined to enjoy the final day of the festival.

NBC Palm Springs reporter Maria Noble Valdez spoke with festivalgoers who said they were disappointed when Saturday night's performances were cut short, particularly because they missed Calvin Harris.

One attendee described the sudden shutdown as unexpected, saying many people initially believed the festival would resume before the continued storms changed those expectations.

Another festivalgoer said missing the performance affected the mood but added that the group tried to make the best of the situation before returning to their tents.

The announcement that Calvin Harris would perform Sunday instead brought a change in attitude for many attendees.

One fan rated their excitement for the rescheduled performance “100 out of 10,” saying they expected the DJ to return after learning he was already at the festival.

Others said they were relieved and excited to learn the performance had been moved to Sunday.

For one attendee who had listened to Harris since their teenage years, the rescheduled set represented a special moment.

Although Saturday's weather interruption left some festivalgoers disappointed, the return of the event and the opportunity to see the postponed performance gave attendees a reason to keep celebrating through the final day.

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