Overnight Flooding Hits Cathedral City, Palm Springs and Palm Desert

Overnight rain left streets flooded across parts of the Coachella Valley, including Cathedral City, Palm Springs and Palm Desert, as changing weather conditions created challenges for residents and drivers.

In Cathedral City, floodwaters covered streets near the Panorama area, raising concerns in a neighborhood that experienced significant flooding during Tropical Storm Hilary in 2023.

Video showed crews working in knee-deep water to clear drains as water pooled along roadways.

In Palm Springs, video shared by the city showed conditions near the Biltmore around 9 p.m. Residents and visitors were urged to use caution on the roads and remain alert as weather conditions changed.

Meanwhile, in Palm Desert, the driving range at College of the Desert was transformed by standing water, with the flooded field resembling a pond. Wildlife could be seen taking advantage of the water.

The scenes offered a look at how the overnight rain affected different parts of the Coachella Valley, from flooded neighborhood streets to water covering recreational areas.

Explore: NBCPalmSprings.com, where we are connecting the Valley.