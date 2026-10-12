Palm Desert and Cal State San Bernardino Launch Paid Internship Program

The City of Palm Desert and Cal State San Bernardino’s Palm Desert campus have launched a new year-long paid internship program designed to help students prepare for careers in public service.

Five interns are rotating through city departments, including finance, economic development, public works and community services, gaining firsthand experience in how local government operates.

Their assignments include preparing financial reports, drafting contracts, participating in inspections and learning how city projects move from planning to completion.

The program gives students an opportunity to apply what they have learned in the classroom while developing professional skills and exploring potential career paths.

In the spring, each intern will select a department to focus on for the remainder of the program. That experience will allow students to gain deeper knowledge in an area that aligns with their academic studies and career goals.

The partnership aims to strengthen connections between higher education and local government while creating career pathways for the Coachella Valley’s future workforce.