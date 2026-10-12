Palm Desert Completes Nearly $2 Million Renovation at Cahuilla Hills Park

A popular park in South Palm Desert has undergone a major renovation, bringing new amenities and improvements to Cahuilla Hills Park.

The upgrades include improved trails, landscaping, lighting and seating, along with new recreational features designed to make the park more enjoyable for visitors.

The project cost just under $2 million, according to Sean Muir, the City of Palm Desert's community services manager. Nearly $200,000 came from a community development block grant to support the project's design and environmental studies. The city funded the remaining costs through its capital improvements division.

Visitors can now enjoy a new shade structure, barbecue areas, updated furnishings and chess boards. The project also added pollinator-friendly plants and improvements to the park's pickleball and tennis courts.

Longtime visitor Jane, who regularly walks her dog Doug at the park, says the improvements give people even more reasons to spend time outdoors.

She praised the new pickleball courts, picnic areas and peaceful surroundings, describing the park as a beautiful place to relax and enjoy nature.

City officials say the renovations are intended to improve access to outdoor recreation while making the park more welcoming for the community.

For longtime visitors, the improvements build on what already made Cahuilla Hills Park a favorite destination: its tranquil atmosphere, natural beauty and space to enjoy the outdoors.