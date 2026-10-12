Tropical Storm Rachel Leaves Newport Beach Battling High Surf and Coastal Flooding

Coastal communities in Orange County are continuing recovery efforts after Tropical Storm Rachel brought powerful waves and flooding to the Southern California coast over the weekend.

In Newport Beach, the Balboa Pier, Newport Beach Pier and The Wedge have been closed to the public as officials respond to dangerous surf and strong ocean currents.

Crews have built sand berms reaching approximately 23 feet high in an effort to protect the shoreline from the powerful waves. The barriers have helped keep water away from nearby parking lots and businesses, but officials say additional work remains.

Heavy equipment, including bulldozers and loaders, is being used to reinforce the shoreline as crews continue efforts throughout the day.

City officials are warning visitors to stay away from the sand berms, keep clear of heavy machinery and avoid active construction areas. Officials also caution that the dangerous surf and strong currents pose serious risks, even for experienced swimmers.

Although the sand barriers have helped limit the impact of the waves in some areas, Newport Beach officials say the threat of additional coastal impacts remains.

With storm activity and concerns about the developing El Niño weather pattern continuing, the city is urging residents and visitors to remain alert as shoreline protection efforts move forward.