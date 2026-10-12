Vashti Ruby Wins $5,000 in Agua Caliente’s First Agua’s Got Talent Competition

A Coachella Valley performer has won the first Agua’s Got Talent competition, taking home a $5,000 grand prize after weeks of performances at Agua Caliente Casino Cathedral City.

Vashti Ruby said the experience was exciting and a little nerve-racking, but she ultimately enjoyed performing and was thrilled to be named the winner.

The competition began as a weekly open mic night before organizers expanded it into a talent competition after seeing the amount of talent across the Coachella Valley.

Tara, who helped organize the event, said the first season ran for 26 weeks and featured performers competing for a chance to advance. Weekly winners became semifinalists, with 14 finalists ultimately competing against Ruby in Friday night’s finale.

Ruby said she initially discovered the opportunity while scrolling through social media. She thought the competition sounded too good to be true and nearly passed it up. Her sister, Brisa, later spotted the advertisement and encouraged her to participate.

That encouragement helped lead Ruby to the $5,000 prize and the title of the competition’s first winner.

Organizers say the next season of Agua’s Got Talent begins Wednesday at Agua Caliente Casino Cathedral City. The free event takes place every Wednesday from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Musicians, acoustic singers, comedians and other performers are encouraged to participate. Organizers say the goal is to continue giving local talent an opportunity to perform, develop their skills and connect with the community.