Yum Food Fest Returns to The Shops at Palm Desert Despite Stormy Weather

Stormy weather did little to disrupt the sixth annual Yum Food Fest and Night Market at The Shops at Palm Desert, where visitors gathered for food, live music and family-friendly entertainment.

Sunday's event had been tentatively canceled because of storms moving through the Coachella Valley, but organizers ultimately moved forward as scheduled.

The festival brought together food trucks, live performances and activities for families, giving visitors a place to enjoy the community event despite the unsettled weather.

Organizers say they work to introduce new experiences each year to keep the festival fresh for returning guests.

One of this year's additions was a Hawaiian luau, which brought traditional cultural entertainment to the Coachella Valley. The experience included dancing and a roasted pig, giving attendees a taste of a celebration they might otherwise travel to Hawaii or other destinations to experience.

“We always try to do something different every year,” one organizer said. “Instead of us going to them, we brought them here.”

The organizer said the goal is to continue raising the bar with new experiences and entertainment in future years.

With this year's festival wrapping up, organizers are already looking ahead to next year's event and exploring ways to grow it further.

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