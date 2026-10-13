Bosoms and Brews Fest Raises Funds for Breast Cancer Survivors in the Coachella Valley

Craft beer and breast cancer awareness are coming together in the Coachella Valley to support survivors and families affected by the disease.

La Quinta Brewing Company is helping host the third annual Bosoms and Brews Fest on October 15, bringing the local craft beer community together to raise awareness and funds for breast cancer survivorship programs.

The event is organized by Shea’s Warriors Life After Cancer, which supports people navigating life after a breast cancer diagnosis.

Scott Stokes, owner of La Quinta Brewing Company, said the brewery wanted to help support a cause that has affected so many families.

Stokes said the partnership is a way to give back to the community and help people facing the challenges of cancer.

Organizers say the event highlights the strong sense of community among craft beer enthusiasts and breast cancer survivors. Shamaraga, speaking on behalf of the survivor community, said the support and connection among survivors can create a lasting bond.

She noted that while breast cancer is not a community anyone hopes to join, the shared experience can bring people together and help survivors support one another.

Through the annual fundraiser, organizers hope to provide resources for survivors while raising awareness about the ongoing needs of people affected by breast cancer.

The Bosoms and Brews Fest is scheduled for October 15. The event brings together local businesses, survivors and supporters around a shared goal of strengthening the Coachella Valley community.