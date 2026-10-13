Cornell Suspends Fraternity Social Events Amid Sexual Assault Investigation

Cornell University is suspending social events at fraternity houses for the remainder of the academic year as the Ivy League school reviews its response to a student’s allegation that she was sexually assaulted at a fraternity in 2024.

In a letter released Tuesday, Cornell President Michael Kotlikoff announced the suspension along with additional measures aimed at supporting survivors of sexual assault. He said he had spent weeks listening to concerns from students, faculty, parents, and alumni, with those conversations reflecting anger and frustration over the allegations and broader concerns about sexual violence against women.

The case is also receiving a new review from New York Attorney General Letitia James, who has been appointed special prosecutor following reports that critical information may not have reached the original district attorney. No criminal charges have been filed.

During a discussion with former prosecutor and criminal law specialist Nana Knight, the legal implications of the renewed investigation were examined. Knight explained that prosecutors can review a case again when additional evidence becomes available and make a new charging decision, even if an earlier review resulted in no charges.

Knight also noted that the student is pursuing a civil lawsuit, providing a separate legal avenue. The renewed review by the attorney general’s office could lead to a decision on whether criminal charges should be filed, but the outcome remains uncertain.

The case has drawn public attention to how sexual assault allegations are investigated and how institutions respond to survivors. Cornell says it is reviewing its actions and taking additional steps to address concerns about campus safety.