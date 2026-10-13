Desert Hot Springs Police Receive Grant for Increased Traffic Enforcement

Drivers in Desert Hot Springs could see increased traffic enforcement after the Police Department received a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety.

The funding is intended to help reduce crashes, serious injuries, and deaths on local roads.

Grant-funded efforts will include DUI checkpoints, distracted driving enforcement, and crackdowns on speeding and other dangerous driving behaviors.

The department also plans to provide community education on traffic safety and additional training for officers as part of its effort to make local roads safer.