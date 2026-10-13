DJ Apologizes After Disappointing Head Trip Festival Performance

An electronic music artist is apologizing after a performance at Head Trip Festival left some attendees disappointed, with critics pointing to sound issues and a set that missed the mark.

The artist took the stage about 10 minutes after the scheduled start time, ahead of headliner Calvin Harris.

Today, the artist addressed the performance on X, acknowledging that things did not go as planned.

“I was having a nightmare myself up there and hate how bad that was for everyone in the crowd. No excuses. We'll take the L and make a lesson of it,” the artist wrote.

The artist did not explain exactly what went wrong or what caused the delay.