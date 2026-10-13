Indian Wells City Council to Consider Amending Tree-Trimming Ordinance

INDIAN WELLS (CNS) - In an effort to protect local wildlife and comply

with state and federal wildlife protections, the Indian Wells City Council

will consider amending the city's tree-trimming and general property-

maintenance regulations Thursday.



A section of the city's municipal code requires all landowners,

tenants, lessees and occupants adjacent to public right-of-way to either trim,

prune or maintain all trees, shrubs, grass or other plantings and to prune or

remove plants considered an obstruction or a nuisance, according to a staff

report.



Additionally, a separate section requires private landowners to

annually trim date palm trees no later than June 30 and Washingtonia palms by

July 30.



Council members were informed by wildlife biologists at the Desert

Wildlife Center in Indio that the city's mandatory annual tree-trimming dates

in June and July coincides with the annual bird-nesting season, which is

considered from Feb. 1 through Aug. 31 by the California Department of Fish and

Wildlife, and if ``unintentionally disturb or destroy active nests, eggs,

nestling, and breeding habitat'' then it could result in violations of state

and federal wildlife laws.



According to the staff report, the California Fish and Game Code

prohibits the needless destruction of bird nests and eggs, with special

protections for raptors and other protected birds while the federal Migratory

Bird Treaty Act prohibits wounding, capture, collection or other harm to more

than 1,000 covered bird species, including the destruction, movement or

relocation of in-use nests and viable eggs and hatchlings.



As a result, city staff recommends City Council to change the annual

trimming dates to a single annual deadline of Oct. 1.



The proposed ordinance states that if trimming is unavoidable during

nesting season then a qualified biologist will inspect the specified tree or

shrub to make ensure there are no in-use nests or viable eggs and fledglings

present.



Contracting a qualified biologist to inspect city-owned trees for bird

nests prior to annual tree-trimming would cost roughly $37,200 per annual

event assuming the biologist would inspect 40 trees a day over a 31-day survey

period.



If adopted, the ordinance would take effect 30 days after council

approval and city staff will conduct an education and outreach campaign

starting early next year to inform residents and landscapers of the new tree-

trimming requirements.