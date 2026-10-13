Local & Community
Indian Wells City Council to Consider Amending Tree-Trimming Ordinance
INDIAN WELLS (CNS) - In an effort to protect local wildlife and comply
with state and federal wildlife protections, the Indian Wells City Council
will consider amending the city's tree-trimming and general property-
maintenance regulations Thursday.
A section of the city's municipal code requires all landowners,
tenants, lessees and occupants adjacent to public right-of-way to either trim,
prune or maintain all trees, shrubs, grass or other plantings and to prune or
remove plants considered an obstruction or a nuisance, according to a staff
report.
Additionally, a separate section requires private landowners to
annually trim date palm trees no later than June 30 and Washingtonia palms by
July 30.
Council members were informed by wildlife biologists at the Desert
Wildlife Center in Indio that the city's mandatory annual tree-trimming dates
in June and July coincides with the annual bird-nesting season, which is
considered from Feb. 1 through Aug. 31 by the California Department of Fish and
Wildlife, and if ``unintentionally disturb or destroy active nests, eggs,
nestling, and breeding habitat'' then it could result in violations of state
and federal wildlife laws.
According to the staff report, the California Fish and Game Code
prohibits the needless destruction of bird nests and eggs, with special
protections for raptors and other protected birds while the federal Migratory
Bird Treaty Act prohibits wounding, capture, collection or other harm to more
than 1,000 covered bird species, including the destruction, movement or
relocation of in-use nests and viable eggs and hatchlings.
As a result, city staff recommends City Council to change the annual
trimming dates to a single annual deadline of Oct. 1.
The proposed ordinance states that if trimming is unavoidable during
nesting season then a qualified biologist will inspect the specified tree or
shrub to make ensure there are no in-use nests or viable eggs and fledglings
present.
Contracting a qualified biologist to inspect city-owned trees for bird
nests prior to annual tree-trimming would cost roughly $37,200 per annual
event assuming the biologist would inspect 40 trees a day over a 31-day survey
period.
If adopted, the ordinance would take effect 30 days after council
approval and city staff will conduct an education and outreach campaign
starting early next year to inform residents and landscapers of the new tree-
trimming requirements.
By: City News Service
October 13, 2026
Latest Instagram Posts
behind the scenes of The Roggin Report | Blooper Edition 🎬📺 #therogginreport #bloopers #behindthescenes #fyp #nbcpalmsprings
President Donald Trump brought up the idea of renaming the Atlantic Ocean or Pacific Ocean during a rally in Clarksville, Tennessee.
A Level 3 of 4 threat of flooding rainfall has been issued for parts of Southern California to southern Nevada, southwest Utah and northwest Arizona, including San Diego and Las Vegas.
BREAKING NEWS 🚨: Calvin Harris officially rescheduled for Head Trip day 2 #headtripfestival #calvinharris #severeweather #tropicalstorm #indio
Attendees are returning to the Empire Polo Grounds for day 2 of the EDM festival, ‘Head Trip’, after performances were stopped last night due to severe weather. Stay tuned with NBC Palm Springs to see how the weather is affecting festival goers’ plans. #headtripfestival #severeweather #flashfloodalert #760 #nbcpalmsprings
Overnight Flooding Hits Palm Springs Heavy rain brought flooding to Palm Springs overnight, prompting police to shut down Indian Canyon due to flooding. Much of this video shows conditions along the Indian Canyon corridor as water inundated roadways. Drivers are urged to use caution and watch for changing conditions.
BREAKING NEWS: Head Trip Festival in Indio suspended its show Saturday night due to approaching severe weather and lightning. A message displayed on the stage screens announced: “Attention in the festival, this is a lightning alert. The show is suspended due to lightning.” Festivalgoers were told to leave the Empire Polo Club venue and return to their cars and camps. The festival was expected to draw approximately 70,000 attendees overall, though the number asked to leave Saturday night has not been confirmed. It remains unclear when attendees will be allowed back inside or whether scheduled performances, including headliners Calvin Harris and Swedish House Mafia, will proceed as planned. The suspension comes as Tropical Storm Rachel brings rain and potential flooding concerns to Southern California. Stay with NBC Palm Springs for updates. #BreakingNews #HeadTripFestival #Indio #CoachellaValley #TropicalStormRachel WeatherAlert CalvinHarris NBCPalmSprings
BREAKING NEWS: Thalia Hayden and Jerry Steffen break down the latest forecast for Tropical Storm Rachel as it moves through eastern Riverside County Sunday morning. The Coachella Valley could see more than an inch of rain, raising concerns about flooding. The heaviest rainfall is expected from midnight through noon Sunday, with showers tapering off by Sunday evening. Stay with NBC Palm Springs for the latest updates. #TropicalStormRachel #BreakingNews #CoachellaValley #PalmSprings #WeatherAlert FloodWarning SouthernCaliforniaWeather NBCPalmSprings ThaliaHayden JerrySteffen
🌧️ Tropical Storm Rachel is bringing the threat of heavy rain and flooding to the Coachella Valley. Thalia and Jerry break down the hour-by-hour forecast, with the heaviest rainfall expected from midnight through Sunday morning and more than an inch possible in parts of the Valley. Flood watches and warnings remain a concern, with showers expected to taper off by Sunday evening. Stay weather-aware and stay with NBC Palm Springs for the latest updates! ⛈️ #TropicalStormRachel #CoachellaValley #WeatherAlert #NBCPalmSprings
🌊 Tropical Storm Rachel is bringing dangerous surf, flooding and destruction to Southern California’s coast. In Long Beach, parts of the boardwalk have been ripped apart, while a badly damaged home is on the verge of collapse. Newport Beach has declared a local emergency after pounding waves flooded at least 10 blocks of the Balboa Peninsula. Officials are urging people to stay away as the threat continues. 🌧️ #HurricaneRachel #SouthernCalifornia #LongBeach #NewportBeach #CoachellaValley