Indio Waives $48,000 Curfew Fine for Head Trip Festival Promoter

The City of Indio says it will not fine Head Trip Festival promoter Goldenvoice after Swedish House Mafia performed past the city’s midnight curfew Sunday.

The electronic music group performed until approximately 12:12 a.m., potentially exposing the promoter to a $48,000 fine for the curfew violation.

City officials say the penalty is being waived because of weather-related disruptions that forced the festival to shut down early Saturday.

Those disruptions included the cancellation of Calvin Harris’s scheduled Saturday performance. Harris was subsequently added to Sunday’s lineup.

The decision means Goldenvoice will not face the potential $48,000 penalty for Sunday’s late-running performance.