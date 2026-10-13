Kimpton Rowan Palm Springs Ranked Among Southern California’s Top Hotels

A Palm Springs hotel is earning national recognition after landing among the top hotels in Southern California.

The Kimpton Rowan Palm Springs ranked No. 7 on Condé Nast Traveler’s list of the region’s top 25 hotels.

According to the magazine, nearly 800,000 readers shared their travel experiences in its latest survey.

Located in downtown Palm Springs, the hotel opened in 2017 and features 153 rooms, a rooftop pool and bar, and multiple dining options.

The Kimpton Rowan was also the only hotel in the Coachella Valley to make the list.