One Dead, Several Injured in Incident Involving Goliath Roller Coaster at Six Flags Over Georgia

One person has died and several others were injured following an incident involving a roller coaster at Six Flags Over Georgia on Monday.

The incident was reported shortly before 4 p.m., according to the Cobb County Department of Emergency Communications.

Witnesses said they saw a man fall from Goliath, one of the park’s roller coasters. Authorities confirmed a fatality but have not released further details about the circumstances surrounding the incident.

A spokesperson for Six Flags said the park was deeply saddened by what happened and extended condolences to the guest’s family and loved ones.

Officials said additional information would not be released immediately out of respect for the family’s privacy.

The incident remains under investigation.