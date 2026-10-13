Palm Springs Residents Have Until Monday to Weigh In on Directly Elected Mayor

Palm Springs residents have until next Monday to weigh in on whether the city should move to a directly elected mayor.

Currently, the mayor’s position rotates annually among the city’s five City Council members. The city is holding community meetings to gather public input on whether that system should change.

The next meeting is scheduled for Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. at ALO Palm Canyon. Another meeting is planned for Monday at Palm Springs High School.

Residents who cannot attend in person can also share their opinions through an online survey available in both English and Spanish.

More information about the meetings and survey is available at EngagePalmSprings.com.