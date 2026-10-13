Storm-Related Technical Problems Keep Palm Springs Tramway Closed

PALM SPRINGS (CNS) - The Palm Springs Aerial Tramway will remain

closed today because of technical problems stemming from Sunday's storm, with

no timetable announced for reopening.



Tramway officials announced Monday that the facility, located at One

Tram Way, had experienced unspecified technical issues related to the storm.



Maintenance crews were working to make repairs and restore service as

quickly and safely as possible, officials said.



It was not immediately clear when the tramway would reopen.