Hashtag Trivia
Treat Yourself, Face Your Fears and Brush Up on Your Silly Sayings This Tuesday
and NBC Palm Springs weatherman Jerry Steffen is here to make sure you don’t miss a single one.
First up, it’s National Treat Yourself Day. This pop culture holiday traces back to an October 13, 2011 episode of the sitcom Parks and Recreation, where characters Donna Meagle and Tom Haverford set aside one day each year to spoil themselves completely, from new clothes and fragrances to massages, mimosas and fine leather goods. Judging by the reaction from the crew behind the camera, plenty of fans in the studio know the episode by heart. So go ahead, grab that extra coffee or book that massage, today you have permission.
It’s also Silly Sayings Day, a perfect excuse to dust off those quirky old expressions about nervous cats and screen doors on submarines. Jerry admits he had to look a few of these up himself, so consider this your chance to practice a few and work them into conversation.
Rounding out the day is National Face Your Fears Day, a day for people to identify, confront and move past personal anxieties, whether that’s a phobia, a lingering worry or something deeper.
That brings us to today’s key word, fears, and Jerry has two pop quiz questions built around it. The control room took its best shot, now it’s your turn.
1) The 1976 Blue Oyster Cult track Don’t Fear the Reaper was memorialized in a 2000 Saturday Night Live sketch titled More Cowbell, which many consider one of the best sketches in the show’s history. Which guest host played studio producer Bruce Dickerson, the man urging Will Ferrell’s character, studio musician Gene Frankel, to keep the cowbell coming?
A) Christopher Walken
B) Danny DeVito
C) Jack Black
2) Cape Fear is a 1962 psychological thriller about attorney Sam Bowden and his family, who are stalked by a violent psychopath bent on revenge over Bowden’s role in sending him to prison eight years earlier. Which actor played Sam Bowden in the original film?
A) Burt Lancaster
B) Gregory Peck
C) Spencer Tracy
Think you know the answers? Test your knowledge by watching the video above to see if you got them right, and find out how the control room stacked up against Jerry.
Catch the Hashtag Holiday Calendar and Pop Quiz every weekday morning on NBC Palm Springs.
By: NBC Palm Springs
October 13, 2026
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