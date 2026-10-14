Bloom Day Brings Menopause Awareness, Women's Health Education to the Coachella Valley

October is Menopause Awareness Month, and Bloom Day is bringing women's health education and community connection to the Coachella Valley.

The free event, taking place Sunday, will feature health education, movement, music, food and panel discussions with experts focused on women's health and midlife wellness.

Bloom Day was created by Sinead, founder of the Midlife Bloom Method, a six-week coaching program designed to help women navigate the challenges of menopause.

Sinead said her own experience with surgical menopause at age 34 inspired her work. She recalled receiving little guidance about symptoms such as hot flashes and night sweats, leaving her to figure out how to manage the changes on her own.

Later in her fitness career, while working with women on exercise and nutrition, she realized many women shared similar challenges, regardless of their age, size or background.

That experience led her to develop the Midlife Bloom Method to help women better understand and navigate midlife changes.

Sinead said Bloom Day is an opportunity to give back to a community facing many of the same questions and experiences she once did.

The event will also highlight a new partnership with Blue Zones, an initiative focused on supporting healthier lifestyles. Sinead said she has been working with Mihai Petrou, executive director of Blue Zones for Palm Springs, to help bring the event together.

Organizers say the afternoon is designed to create an inviting space for women to learn, connect and explore resources for their health and well-being.

Admission is free, but advance registration is required so organizers can plan for food and accommodate attendees.

To RSVP, visit OasisWomensWellness.com.