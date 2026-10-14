Local & Community
Bloom Day Brings Menopause Awareness, Women's Health Education to the Coachella Valley
October is Menopause Awareness Month, and Bloom Day is bringing women's health education and community connection to the Coachella Valley.
The free event, taking place Sunday, will feature health education, movement, music, food and panel discussions with experts focused on women's health and midlife wellness.
Bloom Day was created by Sinead, founder of the Midlife Bloom Method, a six-week coaching program designed to help women navigate the challenges of menopause.
Sinead said her own experience with surgical menopause at age 34 inspired her work. She recalled receiving little guidance about symptoms such as hot flashes and night sweats, leaving her to figure out how to manage the changes on her own.
Later in her fitness career, while working with women on exercise and nutrition, she realized many women shared similar challenges, regardless of their age, size or background.
That experience led her to develop the Midlife Bloom Method to help women better understand and navigate midlife changes.
Sinead said Bloom Day is an opportunity to give back to a community facing many of the same questions and experiences she once did.
The event will also highlight a new partnership with Blue Zones, an initiative focused on supporting healthier lifestyles. Sinead said she has been working with Mihai Petrou, executive director of Blue Zones for Palm Springs, to help bring the event together.
Organizers say the afternoon is designed to create an inviting space for women to learn, connect and explore resources for their health and well-being.
Admission is free, but advance registration is required so organizers can plan for food and accommodate attendees.
To RSVP, visit OasisWomensWellness.com.
By: Nour Milla
October 14, 2026
Latest Instagram Posts
New findings reveal what led to the death of Jackie, the beloved bald eagle from Big Bear Valley. A necropsy confirmed highly pathogenic avian influenza (bird flu) as the primary cause of her decline. The infection caused a severe stomach ulcer, internal bleeding, anemia and a secondary bacterial infection. Testing also detected rat poison in Jackie’s liver, but officials say it was not identified as the primary cause of her death. Tests were negative for West Nile virus, and lead levels were within acceptable limits. Jackie’s mate, Shadow, remains in Big Bear Valley. Officials say there is no evidence that Shadow or the eaglets are sick. Jackie’s story captured hearts across the country and brought attention to bald eagle conservation. #JackieTheEagle #BigBear #BaldEagles #WildlifeConservation #BirdFlu #NBCPalmSprings
As discussion around flock cameras continues to spark greater conversations about surveillance and security, the Palm Springs Police Department is expected to provide an update on their flock camera program at tonight’s city council meeting. Stay tuned with NBC Palm Springs as we bring the latest details on this discussion #flockcameras #palmsprings #citycouncil #coachellavalley #760
A potent cold front will finally bring widespread fall-like temperatures to much of the central and eastern US.
Republican Rep. Mike Collins and Democratic Sen. Jon Ossoff clashed over Jeffrey Epstein during a debate in Georgia. Collins challenged Ossoff over campaign donations from LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman, who has acknowledged meeting Jeffrey Epstein, while Ossoff countered accusing Collins of voting against releasing Epstein-related records, and helping to "cover up" evidence.
A man and his nephew captured the moment a huge whale slammed into the side of their boat while they were fishing off the coast of Long Island, New York.
Winnie the Pooh turns 100. The popular bear's legacy lives on not only in books but as toys and collectibles too.
🎶 60 ARRESTS, BUT NO $48K FINE? Head Trip Music Festival is over, but the aftermath is making headlines. Indio police made 60 arrests during the two-day festival, nearly half for drug possession. Meanwhile, the city is waiving a potential $48,000 fine after Swedish House Mafia played past the midnight curfew — citing weather disruptions that forced Saturday’s festival to shut down early. #Indio #HeadTripFestival #SwedishHouseMafia #CoachellaValley #BreakingNews
🙏 Prayers pouring in from around the world for Pope Leo XIV. The 71-year-old pontiff is recovering after surgery revealed lung cancer. Doctors say the growth was detected at an early stage — highlighting why early detection can make all the difference. ❤️ #PopeLeoXIV #LungCancer #EarlyDetection #YourHealthToday
🚨 Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco is speaking out after California lawmakers decided to destroy ballots from the 2025 special election, ending his investigation into possible ballot miscount. What do you think the decision means for election transparency, accountability, and the ongoing questions surrounding election integrity? Let us know in the comments. #ChadBianco #RiversideCounty #CaliforniaPolitics #electionnews
Should Palm Springs residents elect their mayor directly? The city is asking residents to weigh in on whether to change its current system, where the mayor rotates annually among the five City Council members. Community meetings are scheduled for Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. at ALO Palm Canyon and Monday at Palm Springs High School. Residents can also complete an online survey in English or Spanish. Share your input before next Monday at EngagePalmSprings.com. #PalmSprings #PalmSpringsNews #CoachellaValley #LocalGovernment #CityCouncil CommunityInput NBCPalmSprings