Contractor Dies in Industrial Accident at The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens

A contractor died Wednesday morning following an industrial accident at The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens in Palm Desert, authorities said.

Deputies from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department’s Palm Desert station responded to the incident at about 9:05 a.m. Paramedics pronounced the individual dead at the scene. Deputies reported no signs of foul play.

The zoo said the incident occurred in a behind-the-scenes area and did not involve visitors or animals. It was also unrelated to animal care operations or the Lions Ridge development project.

In a statement, Living Desert officials said: "This morning, there was a 911 response to a behind-the-scenes area at The Living Desert involving an outside contractor who unfortunately was found deceased. The incident did not involve guests and is unrelated to our animals, animal care operations, or the Lions Ridge development project. We do not have further details to provide at this time and are awaiting additional information from the proper authorities. Our hearts are with everyone affected by this loss."

The investigation remains ongoing. Authorities have not released additional information.