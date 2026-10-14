Contractor Found Dead in Industrial Accident at The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens

A contractor was found dead Wednesday morning at The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens in Palm Desert, prompting a heavy police presence at the park.

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department says deputies were dispatched to the location around 9 a.m. and found an individual deceased when they arrived.

Authorities describe the incident as an industrial accident and say there was no foul play.

In a statement to NBC Palm Springs, The Living Desert confirmed the incident involved a contractor who was found in a behind-the-scenes area of the park.

The organization said the incident did not involve guests and was unrelated to its animals, animal operations or the Lions Ridge development project.

“Our hearts are with everyone affected by this loss,” the statement said.

Authorities have not released the victim’s identity. No additional details about the circumstances of the death have been made public.