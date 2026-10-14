Desert Recreation District Faces Budget Deficit as Measure P Sparks Debate

The Desert Recreation District is facing a budget deficit that could threaten community programs across the Coachella Valley, as district leaders consider a proposed property tax measure.

Board members were expected to meet Wednesday evening at the district’s headquarters in Indio, with officials anticipating significant public comment about Measure P.

The measure, which would appear on the Riverside County ballot as a referral, proposes a property tax of five cents per square foot. The district says the funding would help improve facilities, support programs and preserve jobs.

However, the proposal has sparked differing opinions among district leadership, including board President Giovanna Healy and General Manager Dr. Gabriel Martin.

NBC Palm Springs attempted to contact Martin regarding the disagreement but did not receive a comment.

Healy has raised concerns about how the district has used its funding in the past. She said she planned to hold further comments about Measure P during Wednesday’s meeting, but would respond if members of the public asked about her previously stated views.

The debate comes as residents emphasize the importance of recreation programs, particularly for people who rely on them for activities, exercise and social connections.

“For me, these programs mean that I don’t have to be stuck in my house if I don’t want to,” one resident said, describing the activities as a way to stay mentally and physically engaged.

The district’s budget challenges and the proposed measure could have implications for recreation services throughout the valley.

NBC Palm Springs will continue to follow the discussion and provide updates on the district’s finances and Measure P.