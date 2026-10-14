Eisenhower Health Highlights Importance of Early Lung Cancer Detection

Pope Leo’s lung cancer surgery is drawing attention to the importance of early detection and prevention. Local health officials are encouraging Coachella Valley residents to learn about available screening options, particularly for those at high risk.

Eisenhower Health’s Lung Cancer Screening and Lung Nodule Clinic uses low-dose CT scans to identify potential warning signs, including suspicious lung nodules, before symptoms appear.

Doctors say early detection can improve treatment opportunities, emphasizing that lung cancer may develop without noticeable symptoms.