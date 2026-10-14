La Quinta Candidates to Meet Voters at Public Forum Ahead of November Election

Voters in La Quinta will have an opportunity to hear directly from mayoral and City Council candidates ahead of the November election during a public forum hosted by the Greater Coachella Valley Chamber of Commerce.

The free event is part of a series of candidate forums taking place across six Coachella Valley cities to help residents learn more about the candidates and their priorities.

The La Quinta forum is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church.

Candidates will outline their vision for the city and answer questions from voters, giving residents an opportunity to learn more about the issues shaping the upcoming election.