Measure P Draws Debate Ahead of Desert Recreation District Board Meeting

Community members are expected to turn out for a Desert Recreation District board meeting tonight to share their opinions on Measure P, a proposed property tax measure that could help fund district facilities and programs.

The measure, which is expected to appear on the Riverside County ballot as a referral, would establish a tax of 5 cents per square foot. District officials say the funding would support facility improvements, maintain programs and help preserve jobs.

However, Measure P has sparked differing views among district leadership, including board President Giovanna Healey and General Manager Dr. Gabriel Martin.

Healey has raised concerns about how the district has managed its finances in the past. NBC Palm Springs attempted to contact Martin regarding the differing perspectives but was unable to obtain a comment.

In recent weeks, NBC Palm Springs has also spoken with residents about the potential impact of Measure P, including those who rely on recreation district programs to stay active and socially engaged.

One resident said the programs provide opportunities to exercise, participate in hands-on activities and keep the mind engaged, particularly for people who might otherwise spend more time at home.

During tonight’s meeting, Measure P was not listed on the agenda for discussion. Healey said she would hold off on making further comments about the measure but would respond if members of the public asked her about statements she has made previously.