North Shore Recovery Continues After Tropical Storm Rachel Causes Millions in Road Damage

Cleanup and recovery efforts are continuing in North Shore after Tropical Storm Rachel left behind flooding, debris and damaged roadways across the area.

County officials estimate the storm affected approximately 15 to 20 miles of county-maintained roads, with preliminary damage costs ranging from $4 million to $5 million.

While most roads have reopened and are passable, Box Canyon Road near Mecca remains closed until further notice as recovery work continues.

Riverside County Supervisor Manuel Perez said the county is coordinating with Caltrans and other agencies to repair damaged roads, bridges and parks affected by the storm.

Despite progress in reopening roadways, some residents are facing financial concerns as communities work to recover from the storm's damage.

Residents who need to report storm-related damage can call 211. Additional information about storm preparedness is available through the county's designated preparedness resources.

Officials continue to assess the damage and coordinate repairs as recovery efforts move forward across North Shore.