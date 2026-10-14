Palm Springs Library Book Sales Offer Deals While Supporting Library Renovation

Book lovers in Palm Springs will have two upcoming opportunities to stock their shelves while supporting the Palm Springs Public Library.

The Friends of the Palm Springs Library will host an architecture, decor, and design book sale this Saturday as part of Modernism Week October. The sale runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Wellwood-Murray Memorial Library in downtown Palm Springs.

The following Friday and Saturday, a sidewalk book sale will take place at Our Savior Lutheran Church on Ramon Road.

On Saturday, shoppers can fill a bag for $5 or a box for $10, offering an opportunity to pick up books at a bargain price.

Money raised through the sales will support the Palm Springs Public Library, which is currently undergoing renovation.