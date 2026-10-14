Local & Community
Palm Springs Police to Address Surveillance Cameras, Data Privacy Concerns
More than 200 cameras are monitoring streets across Palm Springs, including license plate readers that can help law enforcement track vehicles. Now, questions are being raised about who can access the information, how it is protected and what the technology means for residents’ privacy.
The Palm Springs Police Department is expected to provide an update Wednesday night on the number of Flock cameras and other surveillance cameras operating throughout the city.
While law enforcement agencies increasingly use these systems as investigative tools, experts say advances in artificial intelligence make it easier to analyze enormous amounts of surveillance data in a short period of time.
“The risk is actually very high,” one expert said, explaining that AI can quickly search through data that might take a person hours, weeks or even months to review.
The expert said the central concern is whether the systems are secure enough to prevent unauthorized access, whether from human intruders or other sources.
Residents are also seeking clarity about who oversees access to the camera data and what safeguards are in place to protect information collected during everyday activities.
The police department is also expected to propose a legal measure that could make the illegal use of the cameras a misdemeanor.
NBC Palm Springs reporter Maria Noble Valdez is expected to provide more details from the meeting.
By: NBC Palm Springs
October 14, 2026
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