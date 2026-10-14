Palm Springs Surveillance Cameras Raise Privacy and Security Concerns

The City of Palm Springs currently has more than 200 cameras deployed throughout the city, including 55 automated license plate readers, known as ALPRs, and 159 traditional video cameras.

All of the cameras are monitored through the city's Real-Time Intelligence Agency, a centralized system that allows officials to monitor activity across the city.

While experts say the use of surveillance cameras has become increasingly common, they warn the technology still raises concerns about privacy and the extent of government surveillance.

Experts also caution that connecting all of the cameras to a single facility could create potential cybersecurity risks. Johnson warns that a security breach could have broader implications when multiple surveillance systems are connected to the same network.