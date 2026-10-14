Police Arrest 60 People During Head Trip Festival in Indio

INDIO (CNS) - Indio police arrested a total of 60 people during the

two-day electronic music festival Head Trip at the Empire Polo Club last

weekend, authorities said today.



The largest number of arrests, 29, were for possession of drug crimes,

while 14 people were arrested for false identification and another six were

for drug, alcohol or intoxication, according to the Indio Police Department.

Additionally, 11 people were arrested and categorized solely as ``other.''



The festival took place Oct. 10-11 at 81-800 51st Ave., featuring

performances by Calvin Harris, Skrillex and Peggy Gou.



Head Trip was produced by Goldenvoice, which followed the template of

the 2023 metal-focused Power Trip and the 2016 classic rock festival Desert

Trip.



Avenue 50 between Madison and Monroe streets will be temporarily

closed for pedestrians and vehicles until Oct. 19. Motorists should expect

delays and are encouraged to use alternate routes, including Highway 111, Dr.

Carreon Boulevard, Avenue 48 and Avenue 52.



The closure was ordered to accommodate festival operations and help

ensure public safety, police said.