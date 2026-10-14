Pope Leo’s Lung Cancer Diagnosis Highlights Importance of Early Screening

Pope Leo’s recent lung cancer surgery is putting a spotlight on the importance of early detection, with local health officials reminding Coachella Valley residents that screening and advanced treatment options are available close to home.

Lung cancer remains the leading cause of cancer deaths in the United States. However, many people who qualify for screening may not realize they are eligible.

At Eisenhower Health, a specialized lung cancer screening and lung nodule clinic uses low-dose CT scans to look for potential warning signs, including suspicious lung nodules, before patients develop symptoms.

Doctors say early detection can make a significant difference because lung cancer often goes unnoticed in its initial stages.

“It's caught in the late stages about 80% of the time,” one doctor said, explaining that early-stage lung cancer typically does not cause noticeable symptoms.

Symptoms may emerge as the disease advances and can include a persistent cough, coughing up blood, unexplained weight loss, chest pain or shortness of breath.

Doctors emphasize that patients should not wait for those warning signs to appear before discussing screening with their health care providers.

Lung cancer screening is intended for people who meet specific eligibility criteria, including certain adults with a significant smoking history. A low-dose CT scan can help identify suspicious areas that may require additional evaluation.

Health experts encourage residents who may qualify to speak with their doctors about screening options. Finding lung cancer earlier can expand treatment options and improve the chances of a better outcome.