The Girlfriend Factor Celebrates 20 Years of Empowering Women in the Coachella Valley

A local nonprofit is helping women change their lives through education, financial support, and a strong network of encouragement. Now, The Girlfriend Factor is celebrating 20 years of empowering women across the Coachella Valley.

The organization supports women pursuing higher education by providing financial grants and emotional support as they work toward their goals.

For Ashley, that support helped transform her career. She started as a licensed vocational nurse, returned to school to become a registered nurse, earned her bachelor’s degree, and is now working toward a master’s degree in nursing leadership.

June Ramsey, president of The Girlfriend Factor, says the organization is focused on helping women build brighter futures and achieve their potential.

To celebrate its 20th anniversary, the nonprofit is hosting a Madonna Dance Party fundraiser at LaFay Wine Bar in Palm Desert on Thursday, October 29, from 6 to 10 p.m.

Herman, owner of LaFay Wine Bar, says he is proud to host the event and support a cause that makes a difference in the community.

Organizers hope the fundraiser will help The Girlfriend Factor continue supporting women throughout the desert as they pursue education, advance their careers, and create new opportunities for themselves and their families.