The Living Desert Creates First Pollinator Pathway Garden in Desert Hot Springs

A new garden in Desert Hot Springs is taking root, designed to support some of the Coachella Valley’s smallest residents.

The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens has planted the city’s first pollinator pathway garden at Cabot’s Pueblo Museum. The project expands an effort that began in the East Valley and is now growing across the Coachella Valley.

Museum leaders say the location is a fitting tribute to founder Cabot Yerxa, who loved the desert and wanted people to get out of their cars and experience its beauty up close.

The garden features native plants that provide food for adult pollinators and places for caterpillars to grow. The broader program focuses on supporting insects, bats, and birds by creating what conservationists call “stepping stone corridors.”

Although the gardens are not physically connected, pollinators can travel between them, using each location as a stop along the way.

The Living Desert plans to expand the project to more parks, schools, and public spaces throughout the valley.

Residents can also help support pollinators at home. The zoo’s lead conservation biologist says planting even one or two native plants on a doorstep or balcony can make a difference.