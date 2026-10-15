Agua Caliente Opens New Cathedral City Gas Station With 24 Pumps

Agua Caliente has opened its newest gas station in Cathedral City, adding another fueling option for drivers in the Coachella Valley.

The station opened Thursday and features 24 gas pumps. Regular unleaded was priced at $5.29 per gallon at opening, below the statewide California average of $6.23, according to AAA figures cited in the report.

The Cathedral City location is the tribe’s third gas station in the Coachella Valley, joining existing locations in Rancho Mirage and Palm Springs.

Unlike those locations, the new station does not offer indoor gaming. However, Agua Caliente Casino Cathedral City is located just steps away.

The opening expands Agua Caliente’s fuel operations in the valley and gives local drivers another option as gasoline prices remain high across California.