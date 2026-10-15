Local & Community
Bird Flu Confirmed as Cause of Death for Beloved Big Bear Eagle Jackie
New findings are shedding light on the illness that led to the death of Jackie, the beloved bald eagle from Big Bear Valley.
The Ojai Raptor Center, which cared for Jackie after she was found injured near the shore of Big Bear Lake, has released the results of a necropsy and additional diagnostic testing.
Officials confirmed that highly pathogenic avian influenza, commonly known as bird flu, was the primary underlying cause of Jackie’s decline and death.
The infection caused severe ulceration in her stomach, leading to persistent internal bleeding and anemia. The damaged tissue also allowed bacteria to enter her body, resulting in a serious secondary infection.
Jackie died in August after spending about eight years with her mate, Shadow. The pair became widely known through livestreams that allowed people to follow their lives and nesting activity in Big Bear Valley.
Officials say there is no evidence that Shadow or the eaglets are sick.
Jackie’s story drew widespread public attention to bald eagles and wildlife conservation. More information about the findings is available through the Ojai Raptor Center.
By: NBC Palm Springs
October 15, 2026
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New findings reveal what led to the death of Jackie, the beloved bald eagle from Big Bear Valley. A necropsy confirmed highly pathogenic avian influenza (bird flu) as the primary cause of her decline. The infection caused a severe stomach ulcer, internal bleeding, anemia and a secondary bacterial infection. Testing also detected rat poison in Jackie’s liver, but officials say it was not identified as the primary cause of her death. Tests were negative for West Nile virus, and lead levels were within acceptable limits. Jackie’s mate, Shadow, remains in Big Bear Valley. Officials say there is no evidence that Shadow or the eaglets are sick. Jackie’s story captured hearts across the country and brought attention to bald eagle conservation. #JackieTheEagle #BigBear #BaldEagles #WildlifeConservation #BirdFlu #NBCPalmSprings
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