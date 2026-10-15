Coachella Moves Forward With Avenue 50 Bridge Project to Improve Safety and Traffic

The City of Coachella is planning a new bridge along Avenue 50 that officials say will improve safety and transportation in the eastern Coachella Valley.

The bridge will span the Coachella Valley Stormwater Channel, replacing the existing low-water crossing. City leaders say the project is about more than connecting one side of the road to the other. It is also intended to make travel safer for residents and drivers.

Construction is expected to take about two years, with work completed in multiple phases.

The bridge is part of a larger corridor improvement effort that includes five projects focused on transportation and infrastructure. Plans include improvements along Avenue 50 and Tyler Street, road repaving, and bicycle lanes that will connect with CV Link.

City officials say the combined projects are designed to improve traffic flow, address roads in need of repair and provide more transportation options, including routes for people who bike and use other forms of active transportation.

Once completed, the Avenue 50 bridge is expected to improve access across the area and help connect Coachella residents to more opportunities as the city continues to grow.