Local & Community
CV Mosquito and Vector Control District Reduce Mosquito Population
NORTH SHORE (CNS) - The Coachella Valley Mosquito and Vector Control
District announced Wednesday that mosquitoes in the North Shore community were 56%
lower than other cities in the Coachella Valley as part of a program designed
to reduce invasive mosquitoes and protect public health.
From June 3 to Sept. 18, vector officials released 959,400 male
mosquitoes across 50 acres in the North Shore community to help reduce
population of the invasive mosquito species Aedes aegypti, which can spread
dangerous human viruses, including dengue, chikungunya and Zika.
The program utilized MosquitoMate Wb1, an EPA-registered product that
contained male mosquitoes carrying a naturally occurring bacterium. Officials
said when the released males mate with females, the females do not produce
viable offsprings, which helps reduce the population. Additionally, male
mosquitoes do not bite or transmit mosquito-borne diseases.
As a result from the six-week period, mosquito numbers were 56% lower
in comparison to other cities across the region and 37% lower than in the North
Shore area that only received a larvicide treatment.
``These results are encouraging and show the potential of combining
innovative science with proven mosquito control methods,'' Jennifer Henke,
laboratory manager for the district, said in a statement. ``We will continue
monitoring mosquito populations and evaluating this approach to determine how
it can support our ongoing efforts to protect public health.''
The district said residents were informed of the program before and
throughout the program. North Shore was selected for its high-mosquito numbers,
which officials said ``makes it less likely that mosquitoes will be
reintroduced from other parts of the Coachella Valley.''
``Protecting public health requires continued investment in science,
effective mosquito control and strong community partnerships,'' Henke said.
The agency urged residents to help reduce mosquito populations by
eliminating standing water around homes and businesses, maintaining swimming
pools and reporting potential mosquito sources to the district.
To learn more about the program, mosquito prevention or to report a
mosquito problem, contact the district at 760-342-8287, or visit
cvmosquito.org.
By: City News Service
October 15, 2026
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