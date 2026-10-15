CV Mosquito and Vector Control District Reduce Mosquito Population

NORTH SHORE (CNS) - The Coachella Valley Mosquito and Vector Control

District announced Wednesday that mosquitoes in the North Shore community were 56%

lower than other cities in the Coachella Valley as part of a program designed

to reduce invasive mosquitoes and protect public health.



From June 3 to Sept. 18, vector officials released 959,400 male

mosquitoes across 50 acres in the North Shore community to help reduce

population of the invasive mosquito species Aedes aegypti, which can spread

dangerous human viruses, including dengue, chikungunya and Zika.



The program utilized MosquitoMate Wb1, an EPA-registered product that

contained male mosquitoes carrying a naturally occurring bacterium. Officials

said when the released males mate with females, the females do not produce

viable offsprings, which helps reduce the population. Additionally, male

mosquitoes do not bite or transmit mosquito-borne diseases.



As a result from the six-week period, mosquito numbers were 56% lower

in comparison to other cities across the region and 37% lower than in the North

Shore area that only received a larvicide treatment.



``These results are encouraging and show the potential of combining

innovative science with proven mosquito control methods,'' Jennifer Henke,

laboratory manager for the district, said in a statement. ``We will continue

monitoring mosquito populations and evaluating this approach to determine how

it can support our ongoing efforts to protect public health.''



The district said residents were informed of the program before and

throughout the program. North Shore was selected for its high-mosquito numbers,

which officials said ``makes it less likely that mosquitoes will be

reintroduced from other parts of the Coachella Valley.''



``Protecting public health requires continued investment in science,

effective mosquito control and strong community partnerships,'' Henke said.



The agency urged residents to help reduce mosquito populations by

eliminating standing water around homes and businesses, maintaining swimming

pools and reporting potential mosquito sources to the district.



To learn more about the program, mosquito prevention or to report a

mosquito problem, contact the district at 760-342-8287, or visit

cvmosquito.org.

