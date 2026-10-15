Desert Recreation District Board Faces Backlash Over President’s Comments as Measure P Debate Continues

The Desert Recreation District is facing renewed scrutiny over its finances as board members and residents debate the district’s future and a proposed funding measure on the November ballot.

Wednesday night’s board meeting in Indio drew passionate public comments following remarks made by board President Giovanna Healy during an appearance on the Rogan Report several weeks ago.

Healy had raised concerns about the district’s financial transparency and how money is being spent. She said she has had to ask questions and push for more information about the district’s finances.

“It’s been difficult. It’s been difficult. I have to dig in, ask a lot of questions,” Healy said, adding that a third party had been hired to present financial information to the board in an open session.

Some district employees and residents pushed back against her comments, disputing her characterization of the organization and pointing to the programs and events it provides throughout the region.

One longtime employee said they had worked for the district for 20 years and believed the accusations made during the interview were not true. The employee also questioned Healy’s involvement in district activities, citing sporting events, Halloween carnivals, Loteria nights and other community programs.

Others defended the district’s work while acknowledging concerns about transparency in spending.

The debate comes as voters prepare to consider Measure P, a proposed property tax measure intended to provide funding for district facilities and programs. Supporters say the funding could help preserve services that might otherwise face cuts amid the district’s budget deficit.

Some families and staff members voiced concern that programs for seniors, swimming pools and other recreation opportunities, particularly in the East Valley, could be affected if additional funding is not secured.

The discussion highlighted differing views over the district’s financial management and the future of community recreation services across the Coachella Valley.

Measure P is expected to appear on the November ballot for Riverside County voters.