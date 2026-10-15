Local & Community
Fire Breaks Out at KESQ News Station in Thousand Palms During Morning Broadcast
A fire broke out at the KESQ news station in Thousand Palms early Thursday morning while the station was broadcasting live.
According to CAL FIRE, firefighters responded at approximately 5:03 a.m. to a reported structure fire in the 31200 block of Dunham Way. The first arriving unit reported a small fire at the rear of the commercial building.
KESQ reported on Instagram that some of its digital equipment stopped working, prompting staff to discover a fire in the equipment room where cameras and batteries are stored.
By approximately 5:25 a.m., morning anchor Angel Chen reported that the fire had been extinguished.
CAL FIRE said the fire was quickly contained after firefighters arrived. A second alarm was requested but canceled while units were still responding.
No injuries to civilians or firefighters were reported. Fire crews were expected to remain at the scene for several hours to complete salvage and overhaul operations.
The cause of the fire and the extent of the damage have not yet been determined.
By: NBC Palm Springs
October 14, 2026
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