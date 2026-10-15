Multiple Victims Reported After Shooting at Oregon Elementary School

Police are investigating a shooting at an elementary school in Bend, Oregon, after a gunman opened fire Thursday afternoon, sending multiple victims to the hospital.

Authorities say the first emergency call came in at 12:59 p.m., initially reporting a shot fired into a car. Officers arrived at the scene within three minutes.

Police say the suspected gunman was shot and killed moments after officers arrived. Investigators have not confirmed who fired the shot that killed the suspect, and say it may have been a bystander.

Authorities confirmed multiple victims, including children. At least two people were transported to a local hospital. Their conditions have not been released.

Images from outside the school showed a large law enforcement response, with students seen huddling on the ground as officers secured the scene.

First responders began evacuating students and staff room by room, transporting them by bus to a reunification center at a nearby church.

Police say agencies from across Central Oregon are assisting with the response. The investigation remains ongoing, and officials have not yet released additional details about the victims or the circumstances leading up to the shooting.