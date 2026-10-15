Local & Community
Pet of the Week: Brutus is a big lover looking for his forever home
Brutus has been waiting nearly a year for a family to call his own, and the City of Desert Hot Springs is hoping this Pet of the Week appearance helps him find one.
Tyler Messer with the City of Desert Hot Springs joined NBC Palm Springs Thursday morning with Brutus, a pit bull mix born in January. Brutus came to the shelter as a young stray alongside his brother. His brother has since been adopted, but Brutus is still waiting for his turn.
Messer said what stands out most about Brutus is how much he craves human affection, saying he wants someone to love him as much as he can love them. He also has a habit of locking eyes with whoever is nearby, something he did to the news desk throughout the morning. Messer said Brutus can be a little timid at first, though once he warms up to someone, he’s “just a lover.”
Brutus gets along with other animals, so he would do well in just about any household. He is already neutered.
The timing is fitting, as October is National Pit Bull Awareness Month. Messer said pit bulls tend to get a bad rap, and the shelter is working this month to bring more exposure to the breed and help break that stigma.
Brutus isn’t the only pit bull looking for a home. Eva, who is almost two years old, is a ball of energy who will do just about anything for a game of fetch. Odie, a nine year old senior, still has plenty of playful energy but calms down faster than the younger dogs. Messer said senior dogs are often already trained and well mannered, though families should be prepared for a few more vet visits and, in some cases, medication.
Brutus will be at the shelter’s second annual Pittie Party adoption event Friday, October 16, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Wardman Park, 66190 8th Street in Desert Hot Springs. All dogs can be adopted for $20, and pit bulls and pit bull mixes are just $10. The event will also offer pet licensing, microchipping and shelter merchandise.
Anyone interested in adopting Brutus can visit the Desert Hot Springs Animal Shelter at 65810 Hacienda Ave.
By: Harrison Bluto
October 15, 2026
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