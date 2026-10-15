Strong Winds Raise Risk of Power Outages Across Southern California

Strong winds are expected across Southern California in the coming days, raising concerns about potential power outages and hazardous travel conditions.

Forecasters say northeast winds could reach 25 to 35 miles per hour Thursday and Friday, with the strongest gusts expected Friday.

Southern California Edison officials are warning that the winds could damage power infrastructure and lead to outages. Strong gusts could topple trees and power lines, potentially disrupting electricity service for residents.

The winds could also make driving difficult, particularly for high-profile vehicles such as trucks, trailers and recreational vehicles.

Residents are encouraged to secure loose outdoor furniture and other items that could be blown away. Officials also recommend preparing for possible power disruptions by keeping essential supplies accessible and making sure phones and other devices are charged.