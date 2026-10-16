Blue Zones Week Brings Six Days of Wellness Events to Palm Springs

Palm Springs is preparing for six days of community activities as Blue Zones Week kicks off Saturday, with events designed to make healthy living more fun and social.

The Blue Zones Project begins the week with a Pride Equality Walk at 8:30 a.m. Saturday in the Arenas District.

On Sunday, participants can join a hike of about one mile up the South Lykken Trail for views overlooking the city.

Next week’s activities include a sound bath and tea ceremony, community mural painting at Downtown Park, and a workshop focused on finding purpose.

The week wraps up next Thursday with a block party at VillageFest, bringing the community together to celebrate wellness and connection.

Organizers encourage residents to participate in the activities and explore ways to incorporate healthier habits into everyday life.

The full schedule and registration information are available at bluezonesprojectpalmsprings.com.